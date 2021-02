Author Jonah McDonald will discuss his book “Secret Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” in a free virtual discussion March 4 hosted by the Buckhead Heritage Society.

Among the Buckhead secrets, according to the society, are a “very early time capsule, a historic site on Pharr Road, a famous painting on West Paces Ferry, and a park with some of Atlanta’s oldest history.”

The 7 p.m. event is free, but registration is required on the society’s website.