Several suspects are in custody following a carjacking on Buckhead’s Piedmont Road Feb. 24, police say.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim reported being carjacked at gunpoint by several males around 7:10 p.m. while driving his Dodge Charger in the area of 2302 Piedmont Road. The victim reported that the carjackers fled in his vehicle, with others following along in a Chevrolet Impala.

APD’s air unit tracked the suspects to the area of Penwood Place in DeKalb County, according to the police department. Officers from APD and the DeKalb County Police Department arrested several suspects, APD said.

The three suspects arrested by APD were Robert Thompkins, 19; a 17-year-old; and a juvenile whose age was not disclosed. APD said all three were charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle.