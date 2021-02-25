Gov. Brian Kemp announced at a Feb. 25 news conference that teachers and school staff would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 8.

The move comes after weeks of pressure from educators and parents around the state as more schools resume in-person learning.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the Feb. 25 press conference where he announced the COVID-19 vaccination availability for school teachers and staff members.

Along with the state’s approximately 450,000 educators and school employees, adults with intellectual disabilities and parents of children with “complex medical conditions” will also be able to get the vaccine starting March 8.

Kemp encouraged local school districts that haven’t resumed in-person learning to do so.

“Our children cannot afford to wait until the fall,” Kemp said. “The costs are simply too high,” Kemp said, noting that Georgia would not return to normal until schoolhouse doors open for face-to-face instruction each and every day.

Georgia residents can find out more about getting an appointment or registering for alerts to get the vaccine at myvaccinegeorgia.com.