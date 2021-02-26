The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Feb. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 4-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 26 and March 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Feb. 26-27 and March 4-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Feb. 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Feb. 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Feb. 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

March 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 26-27 and March 1-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

March 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

March 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody ramp closures

March 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound over I-285, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

Feb. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

March 1-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

March 3 and 5, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roads will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop): I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.