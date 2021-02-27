A man found dead in Buckhead Feb. 26 was apparently struck by a vehicle while apparently lying in a roadway, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident was reported around 9:13 a.m. at 3535 Northside Parkway, the location of a Whole Foods Market grocery store in the Paces Ferry Plaza shopping center. Responding to a call of a “person down,” officers found a man unresponsive “with apparent facial injuries,” according to a preliminary report from APD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said its preliminary investigation found that the man appeared to have been run over by a vehicle as he was lying in the roadway “obstructed by a blanket.”

No vehicle or driver was on the scene, according to APD spokesperson Sgt. Jarius Daugherty. However, the APD preliminary report said, “No charges are expected at this time as the investigation continues.”