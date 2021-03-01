The city of Brookhaven plans to deliver Easter eggs to residents in lieu of its usual public egg hunts held throughout the city.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Parks and Recreation Department workers and Brookhaven Police officers will deliver eggs to 200 households with children who are 10 or younger. Addresses outside the city limits are not eligible.

Workers will drop off 25 eggs per child to the first 200 households that sign up. Interested residents can register through this Google form. The deliveries will happen the week of March 28, but the city cannot guarantee a specific day or time, according to a press release.

Instead of a delivery, residents can choose to pick up their eggs from the Lynwood Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Road.

The city did not hold public Easter egg hunts last year. It considered holding a socially distanced “Easter Bunny Parade” instead, but canceled the event due to COVID-19 concerns.