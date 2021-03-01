Farmers markets are returning for another pandemic year with a variety of precautions.

Arona DeSure arranges fruits at last year’s edition of the Brookhaven Farmers Market. (File)

Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market will ask shoppers to pre-order if possible to avoid lines. The Brookhaven and Dunwoody markets are, among other precautions, barring pets (except service animals) and asking patrons to “please shop with a purpose and do not linger at the market.”

Here are the details on local markets this year.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Saturdays, March 20 through November, 9 a.m. to noon, 1375 Fernwood Circle (parking lot of University Baptist Church). brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

Dunwoody Farmers Market

Saturdays through December, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. This year’s market got an early start, kicking off Feb. 13. dunwoodyga.org/dunwoody-farmers-market

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Saturdays, March 6 through Dec. 18, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 17 through Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. to noon, City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. Until the market opens, the city says, some vendors are offering pre-order pickup in the south parking lot off Mount Vernon Highway. citysprings.com/farmersmarket