Georgia Audubon is offering a series of webinars and virtual field trips for bird lovers during the month of March.

The webinars will cover such subjects as raptor identification, birding by ear, and equity in birding.

The organizaton is also hosting virtual field trips on March 12 and 26 with staff members exploring their yards or “nearby birdy patches” to discuss what they’re seeing.

All dates, details, and prices are at georgiaaudubon.org. Georgia Audubon is a statewide nonprofit based at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead.