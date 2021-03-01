A man was shot and wounded at a Buckhead nightclub in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers responded around 2:37 a.m. to a call about a dispute at 2416 Piedmont Road, the location of the Gold Room nightclub. Officers found a man “with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso,” according to an APD preliminary report. He was taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” the report said.

The report said there was a physical dispute inside the club before the shooting, “but witnesses were unable to identify a possible suspect.”

Certain areas of Buckhead, like the rest of Atlanta and the nation, have seen a spike in gun violence over the past 12 months. APD has said that it is examining late-night venues as one possible factor. The local crime spike has led local organizations to issue a “Buckhead Security Plan” with various crime-fighting ideas and rekindled talk of separate cityhood for the neighborhood.