The annual “Sweep the Hooch” volunteer litter cleanup event returns to dozens of sites along the Chattahoochee River and its watershed on March 27.

Last year’s cleanup drew more than 1,000 volunteers, who collected nearly 37 tons of litter, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, the nonprofit that organizes the event.

Volunteers clean up a bank of Peachtree Creek in Brookhaven during the 2017 edition of the “Sweep the Hooch” cleanup. (File)

Many local organizations will host cleanup sites, including Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, High Country Outfitters, Keep North Fulton Beautiful, Murphey Candler Park Conservancy, Peachtree Creek Greenway and South Fork Conservancy.

The cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will be required to remain at least 6 feet apart and to bring and wear masks. The hosts will provide other supplies, including trash bags and gloves. Each site will have a limit on the number of volunteers allowed.

For registration and more information, see chattahoochee.org/sweep-the-hooch.