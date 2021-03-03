A body was found March 3 on the construction site for Brookhaven’s new Public Safety Building.

At around 7:45 a.m., workers at the construction site for the new facility called police and said they found a body on the property, according to the Brookhaven Police Department. The site is located at 1793 Briarwood Road along the Peachtree Creek Greenway trail. The Greenway was shut down while police were on the scene and soon reopened.

The body is male, but no other identification or cause of death has yet been determined. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death, according to a BPD spokesperson.

The building under construction will house the city police department and municipal court.