The Sandy Springs City Council has awarded four nonprofit organizations a total of $175,000 to provide services for low to moderate-income residents who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Applications by Temple Emanu-El, Solidarity Sandy Springs, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and the Community Assistance Center (CAC) for the grants were approved during the council’s March 2 meeting. In November, the city approved $220,000 in funding for the nonprofit assistance program, Assistant City Manager Kristin Smith said.

An illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that depicts a coronavirus. (Special)

Temple Emanu-El committed to use its $15,000 for its program that provides food to 140 immigrant families for four months.

The $50,000 awarded to Solidarity Sandy Springs will enable it to continue its food pantry.

One hundred families will get help from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia as the organization uses the $55,000 grant it received to prevent homelessness prevention and for its family well-being programs. This includes financial assistance with rent, utilities and food.

The $55,000 awarded to the CAC will help it maintain staffing and operations to support the activities needed to meet housing stability and food security objectives.

The nonprofits are required to support Sandy Springs residents and use a tracking system to measure their programs’ effectiveness, Smith said.

A fifth request, made by Rehabilitation Ranch Inc. for a temporary child care program, was not funded, she said. The proposed location was not properly zoned for child care, she said.

The first round of pandemic relief funding from the City Council was a $25,000 grant in March 2020 that stipulated the funds not be used for rent subsidies, citing an eviction moratorium at the time.

The city in June awarded $384,260 in a federal Community Development Block Grant coronavirus relief fund program to the CAC ($219,260), Los Niños Primeros ($40,000) and the Sandy Springs Mission ($25,000).

Solidarity Sandy Springs received a $25,000 award from the city in July to fund its food pantry.

The CAC was awarded $535,769 in federal relief funds during November for rent relief for residents who suffered job losses due to the pandemic. Los Niños Primeros received its $60,000 for its education program and the Sandy Springs Mission received $35,000.