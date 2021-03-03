Volunteers can sign up for a March 27 cleanup at the cemetery of Buckhead’s historic New Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The cleanup is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is sponsored by New Hope, the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

Volunteers at last year’s cleanup at the cemetery of New Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church. (Special)

Located at 3012 Arden Road, New Hope is Buckhead’s oldest African American church. New Hope is working to preserve its site, including the cemetery, which dates to at least 1889.

A similar cleanup was held last summer and presented in part as a response to 2020’s racial justice protests.

Volunteers will be asked to bring gloves and tools like rakes, leaf blowers, loppers and hand shears. Organizers will provide water, snacks and, according to a press release, face masks reading “Love Your Neighbor.”

To sign up, volunteers should provide their name, email and phone number to Buckhead Heritage Society Executive Director Richard Waterhouse at rwaterhouse@buckheadheritage.com or 404-467-9447.

For more information about Buckhead Heritage, see buckheadheritage.com. For more about New Hope, see NewHopeAMEChurch.org.