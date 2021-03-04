Brookhaven Police have identified a man found dead on the construction site of the city’s new public safety headquarters on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Brookhaven resident Steven Goldman, 65, was found dead on March 3 around 7:45 a.m. by construction workers. Brookhaven Police Department spokesperson Lt. David Snively said the police have received the autopsy results from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s office and there is no foul play suspected.

Snively could not disclose why Goldman was at the site, but said there appeared to be a “medical emergency.”

The new Public Safety Building will house the city police department and municipal court. The site is located at 1793 Briarwood Road along the Peachtree Creek Greenway trail.