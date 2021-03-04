The Dunwoody City Council will set its priorities for the upcoming year at its annual retreat on March 11.

The meeting, which the city calls the “Strategic Planning Retreat,” will be a hybrid event this year, held via Zoom and in person at the North Shallowford Annex at 4470 N. Shallowford Road. All council members are expected to attend in person, according to a city spokesperson.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city at one point told the Reporter the meeting would not be available on Zoom before changing that position. Spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the city had to “work out the A/V logistics” in the North Shallowford Annex before a virtual option could be offered.

The agenda for the meeting is not currently nailed down and will be available early next week.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. The public can attend in person or tune in via Zoom. The link will be posted to the city’s website.