Sandy Springs residents will hear an update of the city’s Trails Master Plan at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in a virtual public meeting that will provide information on trail design, alignment and when portions of the plan will be completed.

Visit http://spr.gs/trails for information on how to attend the meeting on Zoom.

The 10-year implementation plan to meet some Trails Master Plan goals includes seven miles of trails. (Sandy Springs)

The city with its partners, the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the Path Foundation, developed the Trails Master Plan in 2019, according to a news release. The plan proposes 31.4 miles of greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways. These would connect to 12 schools, 15 parks and green spaces. The trails would connect to neighboring jurisdictions.

The 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails that would cost an estimated $33 million to construct.

The city has more than 950 acres of parkland in more than 20 parks. The hiking trails located along the city’s 22 miles of Chattahoochee River shoreline are maintained by the Recreation and Parks Department with the National Park Service.