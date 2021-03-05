A Brookhaven man is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman on North Druid Hills Road after showing her a badge, according to police.

Ian Christian McGhee, 43, was arrested on March 4 on charges of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and stalking, according to a Brookhaven Police Department press release.

According to BPD, the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on North Druid Hills near Briarwood Road. An unnamed female victim said a male in a white Dodge Challenger with significant rear-end damage drove alongside her as she walked down North Druid Hills Road, according to the release. The victim ignored the man, who then exited the car and flashed a badge at the victim while attempting to grab her. The victim escaped and the man left the scene.

Officers identified the vehicle and tag through a license plate reader in the area, according to a BPD spokesperson. Police identified McGhee as the suspect and then obtained warrants for his arrest.

McGhee had an “Emergency Medical Technician” badge at the time of his arrest, according to BPD. He did not tell investigators during questioning where he got the badge or if he is an EMT, according to a BPD spokesperson.

On March 4, the Chamblee Police Department also charged McGhee with harassing phone calls in a separate incident.

Brookhaven and Chamblee police have asked for anyone with information to contact either BPD Sergeant Jake Kissel at 404-637-0600 CPD Detective Rick Barber at 770-986-5005.