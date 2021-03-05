The Spruill Center for the Arts’ annual “Artistic Affair” fundraiser will once again be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The center held a virtual fundraiser last year as well and plans to hold this year’s event on March 20. The fundraiser, which is in its 35th year, will raise funds to support Spruill’s programming and community outreach, according to a press release.

“When we realized we wouldn’t be able to host an in-person event again this year, we knew we’d have to get creative to make the event fun and exciting for our supporters,” said Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner in the release. “So we’ve decided on a live broadcast format, working with EEP Events to help us put the show together.”

This year’s event will include a live painting demonstration by Spruill instructor Lauren Adams, raffle drawings and a silent auction. The event will also include live music from the band Common Currents, who will broadcast virtually from Athens, Georgia.

Attendees have the option to watch the event for free, but will need to register online to be able to participate in the silent auction. The auction items will be available to view online the week of the fundraiser and include items such as a $1,000 shopping spree to Lauderhills Fine Jewelry in Sandy Springs and a wine basket from Vino Venue in Dunwoody.

Attendees also have the option of paying to attend, with different price levels offering more perks. Supporters at various levels will have the option to select a meal from one of Spruill’s restaurant partners: Carbonara Trattoria, E. 48th Street Market and Vino Venue. Attendees will have the option to dine in at the restaurant or pick up a to-go meal, said Mothner in an email.

The week of the event, volunteers will deliver baskets to each attendee. That basket will be filled with certain items depending on what a particular attendee paid. To see all the price levels and what they include, click here.

To register for free and also to participate in the silent auction, click here.