The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

March 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

March 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 8-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

March 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

March 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

March 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 5 and 7-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and March 12, 9 a.m., through March 13, 5 p.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

March 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

March 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

March 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Roswell Road lane closures

March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound over I-285, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

March 8, 10 and 12, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roads will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop): I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

March 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.