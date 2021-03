The 2021 Atlanta Science Festival will run March 13-27 with more than 80 virtual, self-guided and outdoor events for children and adults.

The COVID-19 coronavirus gets blasted in logo of the 2021 Atlanta Science Festival.

Topics include environmental science, climate, healthcare and COVID-19, with hands-on experiments, scavenger hunts, self-guided “discovery walks,” an exploration of local organisms, and other interactive adventures.



View the full lineup at 2021.atlantasciencefestival.org.