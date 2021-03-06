Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center is hosting the finals of the “Georgia Poetry Out Loud” poetry-reciting competition on March 13 starting at 1 p.m.

All smiles at the 2019 national Poetry Out Loud competition were, from left, Georgia state champion Alejandro Campo, a Flowery Branch resident who finished third; Illinois state champion Scottlynn Ballard, who finished second; and Kansas state champion Khadija Ceesay. (James Kegley/Special)

The Georgia state champion in the student contest will receive a $200 cash prize; an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.; $500 for their school to purchase literary materials; and an opportunity to compete in the national finals for college scholarship money.

The competition will be shown virtually at atlantahistorycenter.com. For more about Poetry Out Loud, see its website.