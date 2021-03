Brookhaven’s Oglethorpe University Museum of Art will host a virtual presentation about the works of the late Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo on March 14 at 5 p.m.

“Luna y Sol” (1990) by Rufino Tamayo. (Oglethorpe University Museum of Art)

The painter’s works are currently on view virtually in the museum’s exhibit “Textures of Our Lives.” The museum website says Tamayo “found inspiration for his work in a traditional vision of Mexico and his own Zapotec heritage.”



For details, see museum.oglethorpe.edu.