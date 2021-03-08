Brookhaven Police are investigating a shooting at a Buford Highway nightclub which left three wounded.

At about 3:45 a.m. on March 6, Brookhaven police officers in the area responded to the sound of gunshots in the Josephine’s Lounge parking lot at 3277 Buford Highway, according to a Brookhaven Police Department spokesperson.

Police found one male victim in the parking lot. A second male victim was found in a car a few blocks north of the nightclub and a third male victim walked into an area hospital to seek treatment. All three victims are now in stable condition, according to BPD.

Sgt. Carlos Nino said preliminary investigations show the victims were “innocent bystanders” and none of them are Georgia residents.

BPD did not have any suspects identified or described in the case. Nino asked that witnesses or anyone with any information contact BPD detectives at 404-637-0636.

Nino could not confirm whether the victims were in town for the NBA All-Star game, which was hosted in Atlanta over the weekend. Leading up to the game, Atlanta police announced there would be “zero tolerance” for law breakers during the All-Star weekend. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 13 reported shootings over the weekend, which left one dead.

On Feb. 16, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms voiced concern about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and tweeted asking fans not to travel for the game and for bars not to host events. Despite that, the Brookhaven City Council extended hours for bars and restaurants from March 4 through March 8.

Josephine’s Lounge advertised game-related parties on their twitter account before the weekend.