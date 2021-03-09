The Brookhaven and Decatur police departments are searching for a suspect who committed an attempted sexual assault in Decatur and armed robbery in both cities on March 7.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5’6” tall and 200 pounds, armed with a silver revolver, according to a press release.

An image of the suspect in Brookhaven and Decatur armed robberies, apparently from security camera video, released by the Brookhaven Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., police say, a woman was the victim of a robbery and attempted sexual assault in a parking garage on East Trinity Place in Decatur. The victim reported that a man pointed a gun at her and that she suffered a minor injury to her head while fighting him. The suspect then fled the scene in a red Cadillac CTS. The suspect was described as wearing gloves, a dark-colored jacket and a full face mask.

Images of a Cadillac CTS that police believe was used by the robbery suspect, in images released by the Brookhaven Police Department

Just after 9 a.m. on the same day, Brookhaven police responded to an armed robbery at the 4000 block of Summit Boulevard. A woman reported that a red Cadillac attempted to follow her as she walked into a parking deck, but was stopped by an entry barrier. The suspect then came into the parking deck on foot and robbed the victim, striking her in the head with a gun several times before fleeing the scene. The suspect was described as wearing blue pants, a blue-over-black hoodie, a blue face covering and a black North Face jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636 or the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.