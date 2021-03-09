The “Garden Party” fundraiser for Buckhead’s Duck Pond Park will make its biennial return in May.

Hosted by the Ladies of the Lake Garden Club, the fundraiser benefits a 7.5-acre pond and green space at Parkside Drive and Lakeview Avenue in Peachtree Heights East. The park, which dates to 1909, is privately owned and maintained by neighborhood residents but is open to the public.

A previous edition of the Garden Party at the Duck Pond Park. (Special)

The 33rd biennial “Garden Party,” with the theme of “Picnic in the Park,” is scheduled to be held outdoors at the Duck Pond on May 2, 4-7 p.m. It’s an adults-only event with “garden party attire” required.

According to organizers, the event will include a picnic meal, a bar and live music. As pandemic precautions, the event will be set up with social distancing and the food will be boxed to minimize contact.

In addition, the fundraiser will include an online auction for such experiences as trips and private parties, with details to be announced.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $60 before May 1 and $70 after. For more information, see the Ladies of the Lake website here.