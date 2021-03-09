The Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza will be coming to 3242 Peachtree Road in Buckhead in the spring as a dual concept location, according to Stephen de Haan, co-owner of both places. With a 1920s speakeasy vibe, The Red Phone Booth features a walk-in humidor and a private event space known as the Mafia Kitchen. “Guests will be amazed at the great lengths we have taken for air quality and purification so they can enjoy our award-winning craft cocktail and cigar experience,” De Haan said in a statement. Amalfi Pizza is a traditional Neapolitan pizzeria plus a retail market selling “fresh mozzarella, pasta, single serve dishes, Italian wines, aged meats and other imported items.” redphonebooth.com and amalfipizzaatl.com

Scoville Hot Chicken joins the chicken sandwich race with a new location at 4969 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, following their opening in Athens, Ga. The eatery is named after an early 20th century scientist, Wilbur Scoville, who devised a system for measuring the relative heat of chili peppers. scovillechicken.com

A sandwich from Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened a Sandy Springs location. (Special)

Toast On Lenox has opened its doors in the space that previously housed Adobo Tacos & Tapas in Buckhead’s Lenox Village at 2770 Lenox Road. Virgil Harper, the chef behind Roc South Cuisine and Cocktail, is in charge of the new breakfast and lunch spot. toastonlenoxatl.com

Snooze, a Denver-based breakfast chain, made its Georgia debut on Feb. 17 in Sandy Springs at 4600 Roswell Road. “We’re serving up a twist on breakfast by starting with responsibly sourced ingredients and bringing them together in unexpected ways,” the owners explained on their website. “We want everything that goes into our breakfast to have a positive impact on people and the planet.” snoozeeatery.com

The Betty opened on Feb. 10 as part of the new Kimpton Sylvan Hotel at 374 East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. The menu is described on its website as “American cuisine with a continental flair,” and the ambience “channels old Hollywood glamour.” The chef is Brandon Chavannes, whose career includes stints at Bar Boulud and the Russian Tea Room in New York, and Ford Fry’s St. Cecilia in Atlanta. thebettyatl.com

A shrimp dish at The Betty, a restaurant in Buckhead’s new Kimpton Sylvan Hotel. (Special)

The Peach Cobbler Cafe has taken over the spot once occupied by Big Al’s burger joint in The Shops of Buckhead at 2221 Peachtree Road. They do soul food: oxtails, rib tips, rotisserie chicken, fried catfish, pork chops and wings along with black-eyed peas, collards, cornbread and the aforementioned cobbler. Catering is available, too. peachcobblercafe.com

The Original Pancake House, the all-day breakfast chain, now has another Atlanta location, this time in the old Brio Tuscan Grille spot in Buckhead at 2964 Peachtree Road. The project suffered long pandemic-related delays before finally opening on Feb. 15. originalpancakehouse.com

Farm Birds, a new concept from the Farm Burger group, is being launched as a “ghost kitchen” within the latter’s Buckhead location at 3365 Piedmont Road, with the aim of getting on the chicken sandwich bandwagon. The Original Southern Style, Atlanta Lemon Pepper Wet, and Nashville Hot are the three offerings at present. If it catches on, Farm Birds could be expanded to other Farm Burger locations or even become a stand-alone venture, according to co-founder George Frangos. farmbirdsatl.com