Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul says he will make an “announcement about the 2021 city elections” on the steps of City Hall on March 15.

Paul declined to elaborate on a brief email he sent about the announcement plan. As the email came from a personal account and not a city one, it may concern his own political plans. Paul said late last year that he was undecided about whether to run for a third term and would make an announcement in the first quarter of this year.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

He was first elected mayor in November 2013. He also served one term on the founding City Council after the November 2005 election.

The mayor’s office and all six council district seats will be on the ballot on Nov. 2.