Two fires broke out within hours of each other at the same Brookhaven apartment complex March 4, displacing more than 40 residents.

DeKalb County firefighters responded to a first-floor apartment fire at the MAA Brookhaven complex at 2829 Caldwell Road at around 11:30 p.m., according to DeKalb County fire spokesperson Capt. Dion Bentley.

On March 5 at around 6:30 a.m., said Bentley, firefighters were called back to the same location to combat a second, larger fire that engulfed more of the building.

A Google map image of MAA Brookhaven at 2829 Caldwell Road.

Bentley said investigators are looking into whether the two fires are related. No cause has been identified for either. The fire affected 24 units, and the American Red Cross of Georgia is assisting those who have been displaced.

A Red Cross spokesperson said they have already assisted 25 affected households. In the aftermath of the fire, volunteers helped provide financial assistance to help with temporary housing, clothing and food.

“It’s possible a few more people will come forward this week,” said spokesperson Sherry Nicholson in an email. “We’re prepared to help anyone with emergency needs.”