The following businesses recently opened in local communities.

Bubolo Medical, 200 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs. bubolomedical.com

Home Instead Senior Care, 1720 Mount Vernon Road, Suit A, Dunwoody. homeinstead.com

HOTWORX, fitness studio, 1430 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. hotworx.net/studio/brookhaven

HUB33, coworking space, 1145 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs. hub33atl.com

Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center, hotel, 5785 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. hyatt.com

Inside the new Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center hotel in Sandy Springs. (Special)

Just Love Coffee Cafe, 1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs. justlovecoffee.com/atl-perimeter

Piccola NY Pizza, 5000 Winters Chapel Road, Suite 4, Dunwoody. piccolanypizza.com

Scenthound Dunwoody, dog grooming, 5535-B Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. scenthound.com/dunwoody

Cutting the ribbon March 10 on Scenthound Dunwoody are, from left, Dunwoody City Councilmembers Pam Tallmadge, Tom Lambert and Jim Riticher; franchisee Bill Gray; city Economic Development Director Michael Starling; and Rosemary Watts, the city’s business and cultural development manager. (Special)

Vianka Aesthetics Med Spa, skin care and hair removal, 1867 Independence Square, Dunwoody. viankamedspa.com

COMING SOON

Coastal States Bank, 6160 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. Expected opening in May.

Intown Golf Club, indoor golf and restaurant, 3050 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. Expected opening in March or April.