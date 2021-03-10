The following businesses recently opened in local communities.
Bubolo Medical, 200 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs. bubolomedical.com
Home Instead Senior Care, 1720 Mount Vernon Road, Suit A, Dunwoody. homeinstead.com
HOTWORX, fitness studio, 1430 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. hotworx.net/studio/brookhaven
HUB33, coworking space, 1145 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs. hub33atl.com
Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center, hotel, 5785 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. hyatt.com
Just Love Coffee Cafe, 1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs. justlovecoffee.com/atl-perimeter
Piccola NY Pizza, 5000 Winters Chapel Road, Suite 4, Dunwoody. piccolanypizza.com
Scenthound Dunwoody, dog grooming, 5535-B Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. scenthound.com/dunwoody
Vianka Aesthetics Med Spa, skin care and hair removal, 1867 Independence Square, Dunwoody. viankamedspa.com
COMING SOON
Coastal States Bank, 6160 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. Expected opening in May.
Intown Golf Club, indoor golf and restaurant, 3050 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. Expected opening in March or April.