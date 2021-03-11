COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 21 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,776 cases as of the March 9 report, up from about 5,755 on March 7.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,194 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,201 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, stayed the same.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,116 cases, up 14 since March 7.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 9, DeKalb County has reported 52,709 cases and 813 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.5% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 385. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.As of March 10, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,868 cases, Fulton County by about 23,036 cases and Cobb County by about 3,589 cases.