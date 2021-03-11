Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs shifted to full remote learning on March 10 due to a high volume of positive coronavirus cases and key staff in quarantine.

The earliest students will return to face-to-face instruction at the high school will be March 16, FCS reported on Facebook.

An illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that depicts a coronavirus. (Special)

The school met the criteria of level 2 in the Fulton County School System closing matrix, adding to factors that put it in full remote learning for at least two days. March 12 and March 15 are district-wide teacher workdays with students not reporting to school.

A level 2 designation means three or more students and/or staff members had a positive COVID diagnosis at the same school. Closing the school and shifting to all remote learning for its students provides time for contact tracing.

While the school is closed, the impacted areas will be disinfected.

Milton High School also closed for contact tracing.