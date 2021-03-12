The City Springs Theatre Company will present a virtual version of the musical “Let’s Hang On” March 19-28.

The musical is described as a “celebration of the meteoric rise of female voices out from the shadows of the male pop and doo-wop groups of the 1960s that dominated the industry.”

The musical was filmed on the company’s home stage at the Byers Theatre in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. The streaming version will be available on demand for $35 per household. For details, see cityspringstheatre.com.