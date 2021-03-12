A new ramp from Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound is scheduled to open on Sunday, March 14.

The ramp is part of “Transform 285/400,” the Georgia Department of Transportation’s ongoing project to reconstruct the entire highway interchange. The overall project is scheduled for completion of main roadways in December, while some finishing work like paving may continue into 2022, according to GDOT.

The new ramp is Exit 4B on Ga. 400 southbound. It is scheduled to open at noon on March 14, but work or weather could change that timing.

GDOT said drivers using the ramp should merge into the farthest right travel lane just before the Hammond Drive overpass, which will continue onto the ramp. The traffic merges from there onto I-285 westbound just before Glenridge Drive. Signs and message boards will direct drivers, GDOT said in a press release.

GDOT previously opened some other new ramps in the “Transform 285/400” project, including a new Ga. 400 southbound connection to I-285 eastbound, which opened last fall.

For updates about traffic conditions, see 511ga.org. For more about “Transform 285/400,” see the GDOT website.