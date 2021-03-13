The basic homestead exemption is available for all DeKalb homeowners who have owned and lived in their home since Jan. 1, 2021; have all their vehicles registered to that home’s address; and file taxes from that property.

“Homestead exemptions provide significant savings for property owners who own and live at their primary residence,” said county Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson in a press release. “Now is the time to plan ahead and apply early to avoid delays. Applications received after April 1 will be processed for the following year.”

In addition to the basic homestead exemption, special tax exemptions are available for certain groups, including eligible senior citizens ages 62 and older, disabled residents, disabled veterans or their surviving spouses, and surviving spouses of U.S. service members, peace officers or firefighters. To see all special tax exemption requirements, click here.

Basic homestead exemption applications should be submitted online here. Anyone who is unable to apply online can schedule an appointment in person or submit their application by mail or dropbox.

Applications for special exemptions should be submitted in person by appointment, but anyone who is unable to apply in person can also submit their application by mail or dropbox. Homeowners can check here to make sure they have the required documents.

For mail-in applications, the address is 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 100, Decatur, Georgia, 30032. The three drop box locations are 1358 Dresden Drive NE, 4380 Memorial Drive, and the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road.