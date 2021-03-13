In a sure sign of spring’s approach, farmers markets are returning to local communities. On March 6, Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market began its season, and shoppers flocked to the Dunwoody Farmers Market, which kicked off in February.

Eli Friedman-Heiman, left, and Danny Mita of Grateful Pastures Farm talks with a shopper at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic means it’s still not a back-to-normal spring. The markets ask shoppers to pre-order or otherwise not linger. Masks and distancing are common precautions. And the Dunwoody market is barring pets (aside from service animals), though some people brought dogs March 6.

The Dunwoody Farmers Market, featuring 22 vendors, draws shoppers to Brook Run Park March 6.

The Peachtree Road market will run Saturdays through Dec. 18, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Cathedral of St. Philip at 2744 Peachtree Road.

The Dunwoody market will run Saturdays through December, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Diana Chumak takes a look at the offerings of Appalachia Mushrooms, owned by Boo Hanson, at the Peachtree Road market.

Appalachia Mushroom’s goods on display.

The duo Free 432, consisting of Lynda and David Fioritto, plays some socially distanced music at the Peachtree Road market.

Anthony Regina, rear left, and owner/baker Eugenia Molleni of Maria Alfajores great customers. Alfajores are dessert confections popular in many South American countries and cultures; Molleni makes a type from Argentina.

Shoppers enjoy the Peachtree Road Farmers Market.

Dunwoody residents Stephanie Cantwell, left, and daughter Haley buy books from Shy Brown at the booth for Empowered Readers at the Dunwoody market.

In a sign of the times and its pandemic precautions, shoppers are warned not to eat and drink at the Peachtree Road market.

Brookhaven’s market is scheduled to open March 20 and Sandy Springs’ on April 17. For details, see our story here.

Photos by Phil Mosier