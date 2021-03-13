However, the COVID-19 pandemic means it’s still not a back-to-normal spring. The markets ask shoppers to pre-order or otherwise not linger. Masks and distancing are common precautions. And the Dunwoody market is barring pets (aside from service animals), though some people brought dogs March 6.
The Peachtree Road market will run Saturdays through Dec. 18, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Cathedral of St. Philip at 2744 Peachtree Road.
The Dunwoody market will run Saturdays through December, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road.
Brookhaven’s market is scheduled to open March 20 and Sandy Springs’ on April 17. For details, see our story here.