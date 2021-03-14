MARTA says it will resume service on all 110 of its bus routes April 24, more than a year after suspending most of them due to the pandemic.

On April 20, 2020, MARTA began a reduction of bus service, which was pared down to 40 routes — some existing, some new and some with extra service. At the time, MARTA said its bus ridership had plunged by 40% in the first month of the pandemic. The transit agency also struggled with social distancing precautions and crowding of vehicles.

MARTA has since restored some service and is currently operating 53 bus routes.

For more details, see MARTA’s website here.