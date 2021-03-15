The boys and girls varsity tennis teams from Dunwoody High School placed in a prestigious statewide tournament over the weekend.

Both teams competed in the Granger Invitational on March 12 and 13. The boys team came in first place, beating Carrollton High School 3-2 in the final matchup. The girls team came in second place, losing to North Atlanta High School 4-1.

The Dunwoody High School’s varsity girls tennis team took home second place at the 2021 Granger Invitational.

According to the DHS Tennis Booster Club, this is the first time the girls varsity team has placed in the Granger Invitational. The boys varsity previously won the Granger Invitational in 2016.

The Dunwoody High School varsity boys tennis team took home first place at the 2021 Granger Invitational.

The Granger Invitational began in 1992 and is one of the state’s largest high school tennis tournaments. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was held in LaGrange, Georgia this year. Board members who attended the tournament said spectators were allowed with masks.