Short-term safety improvements proposed by the city of Sandy Springs for the intersection of Roswell and Abernathy roads will be the subject of a virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 22.

The Zoom meeting will be accessible on that date and time at http://spr.gs/abernathy. The improvement plan proposal will be posted online after the meeting at www.sandyspringsga.gov for public comment until March 29.

Short-term intersection improvements initially proposed include right-turn signals westbound on Abernathy to Roswell Road, pulling a median “nose” back, and four other fixes. (City of Sandy Springs)

A high number of crashes at the intersection and surrounding area put the intersection as a priority for the city to enhance safety and operational efficiency at the intersection.

The city had given Kimley-Horn & Associates slightly less than $55,000 in October 2019 to study four intersections. The firm analyzed crash data and proposed fixes that might qualify for safety program funding through the Georgia Department of Transportation.

IIn September 2020, the City Council approved another $161,000 for Kimley-Horn to design short-term fixes, the subject of the virtual public meeting, and to analyze potential long-term improvements.

The area includes the intersections of Roswell and Abernathy, Roswell and Sunny Brook Lane, and Abernathy and Cherry Tree Lane. The study also includes the segment of Roswell Road from the southern driveway of the Abernathy Square shopping center (south of Abernathy Road) at Publix to Marsh Creek.