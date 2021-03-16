COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 56 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,832 cases as of the March 14 report, up from about 5,776 on March 9.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,201 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,228 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by five cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,140 cases, up 24 since March 9.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 14, DeKalb County has reported 53,184 cases and 828 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 387. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of March 15, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,830 cases, Fulton County by about 23,191 cases and Cobb County by about 3,563 cases.