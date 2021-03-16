Seniors with transportation difficulties in getting to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments can catch an Uber or Lyft ride to and from their appointment through a Fulton County Senior Services program.

Any Fulton County senior with a confirmed vaccination appointment can call the Senior Services STARline at 404-613-6000 to schedule transportation. Seniors should make the call at least two days in advance of their appointment.

While making the appointment call, seniors need to provide the following information: first and last name; age; telephone number; pick-up time and address, and; destination address for their vaccine appointment.

When the request is approved, an Uber/Lyft transportation provider will call to coordinate ride pick-ups.

Caregivers of county residents age 65 and older also can make use of the service, which is an initiative by Fulton County to respond to the need to increase vaccine accessibility for eligible seniors. Participating seniors and their caregivers are eligible for up to four trips – to and from their first and second vaccine appointments – at no cost to them.

For more information on scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 404-613-8150.