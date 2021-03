Atlanta Public Schools will shift to virtual-only teaching and learning March 18 due to the possibility of severe storms.

All after-school activities and athletics for March 18 are canceled.

The National Weather Service says that the Atlanta area will be at risk for severe weather starting the evening of March 17 and continuing through March 18. The threats include tornados, wind gusts over 60 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding.