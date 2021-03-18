COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 34 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,866 cases as of the March 16 report, up from about 5,832 on March 14.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,228 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,243 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by one case.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,158 cases, up 18 since March 14.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 16, DeKalb County has reported 53,460 cases and 832 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 386. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of March 17, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,714 cases, Fulton County by about 23,118 cases and Cobb County by about 3,362 cases.