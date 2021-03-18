Bars in Georgia no longer have to adhere to capacity limits after new guidelines issued in an executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp went into effect on March 16.

Bars and nightclubs had been limited to 35% capacity, which was mostly ignored, judging by frequent social media posts of clubs teeming with people.

The new guidelines put bars and nightclubs on par with restaurant requirements of social distancing, while now permitting service at standing tables and counters.

Employees must continue to wear masks, while customers should follow an establishment’s requirements on face coverings.