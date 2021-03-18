A Buckhead man who went missing in January has been found dead in Alabama, according to the Atlanta Police Department, which continues to seek public tips about the case.

Marc Scot VanRysselberge was reported as missing from his home on Plantation Drive in Pine Hills since Jan. 19. In a March 17 email, APD said VanRysselberge had been “located deceased” in Alabama in the city of “Huflin,” apparently a typo for the city of Heflin, which is along I-20 about 10 miles west of the Georgia border.

Marc Scot VanRysselberge in a photo released by the Atlanta Police Department.

APD would not specify a cause of death or other details. “There is no new information to release at this time as investigators are now working to determine the newly discovered circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Officer Anthony Grant, an APD spokesperson.

The Heflin Police Department said it did not have information and referred questions to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, where an investigator was not immediately available for comment.

Grant said that APD continues to seek information from the public about the case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website.