It’s time to play ball in local communities again.
Buckhead’s Northside Youth Organization and Sandy Springs Youth Sports celebrated their baseball and softball Opening Days March 13, while Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Baseball and Muphey Candler Girls Softball Association were already underway. And Dunwoody’s ball fields were busy with high school baseball.
Amid the pandemic, mask-wearing was optional for players in the four leagues but required for most everyone else. Sandy Springs had volunteers checking temperatures at the gates and Murphey Candler board members monitored mask-wearing compliance.
Photos by Phil Mosier
NYO
NYO marked Opening Day at Chastain Park with balloons and other decorations, but no parade or celebration of teams in another pandemic season. Teams greeted each other after games by waving rather than high-fives or fist bumps. Among the games was a Rookie League pre-season match where the Orioles beat the Dodgers, 16-14.
Sandy Springs Youth Baseball
Sandy Springs Youth Baseball celebrated Opening Day at the Morgan Falls Sports Complex with a parade and a visit from the mayor.
Murphey Candler Softball
In 8 and Under division softball play at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park March 13, the Blue Kryptonite beat the Blue Jays, 15-14.
Dunwoody Wildcats
In a March 15 game at Brook Run Park, the Dunwoody High Wildcats tied with Westminster Schools, 7-7. That put Dunwoody at 2-0-1 for the season as they headed to their next game March 21 against St. Pius X.