Brookhaven police have charged two minors in conjunction with a stabbing that injured three.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 18, Brookhaven police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Royale Apartments, located on 3579 Buford Highway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three young males suffering from knife wounds. According to a press release, a fight broke out among a group of children in the complex’s common area. During the fight, a 15-year-old boy stabbed two 14-year-old boys before stabbing himself.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of aggravated battery. A second 15-year-old boy is facing juvenile court charges related to the original fight.

The victims were transported to local area hospitals. While one remains in critical condition, both are expected to survive.

A BPD spokesperson said they have identified six minors as part of the incident in some way. The fight appears to have risen from a previous argument.