The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

March 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

March 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound ramps to I-285 eastbound and westbound closed.

March 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

March 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

March 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Lenox Road, three right lanes.

March 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

March 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

March 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 19, 9 a.m., through March 21, closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

March 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and March 26, 9 p.m., through March 29, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

March 19 and 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 20, 9 a.m., through March 22, 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

March 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

March 19, 9 p.m., through March 20, 5 p.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

March 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

March 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

North Springs MARTA Station ramp closures

March 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

March 22-23, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 22-23, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

March 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Spalding Drive and Johnson Ferry Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

March 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be “rolling closures” on Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Pitts Road, and on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

March 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.