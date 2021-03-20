The Sandy Springs City Council awarded a bid March 16 for the design and construction management of a new fire station No. 5 to serve the panhandle of the city.

The contract award for architectural engineering and construction administration services to Hussey Gay Bell, a civil engineering and architectural firm, was for $289,885.

The public will get a chance to view the design once it’s completed for the new Sandy Springs Fire Station No. 5 that will be constructed at this lot at 7800 Mount Vernon Road. (Special)

The city recently spent $450,000 to buy property at 7800 Mount Vernon Road as the site for the station, said Deputy City Manager David Wells. Design on the project is expected to be completed in late spring.

The firm also serves as project architect for Fire Station No. 2 at 135 Johnson Ferry Road, which is scheduled to begin construction in the next month to a month-and-a-half, he said. The city opened a temporary station at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway and relocated some firefighters to Fire Station No. 3 on Raider Drive while that work continues.

The city chose to retain Hussey Gay Bell for similar work on Fire Station No. 5 in a sole source procurement to take advantage of low fees.

“If selected for the additional project, I think Hussey Gay Bell will be able to provide a continuity of services for the new fire station,” Wells said in his report to council.

“Let’s make sure the staff carries Hussie Gay Bell design concepts out to the community, so they get a chance to weigh in,” Councilmember John Paulson said. “As you know obviously from talking to the fire chief, a lot of folks are interested in what this thing’s going to look like.”